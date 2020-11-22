Shelton Capital Management Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,426,000 after buying an additional 416,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 95,614 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 168,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 805,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.