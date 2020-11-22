Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.10 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,813.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.74 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.