Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,908 shares of company stock worth $7,708,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

