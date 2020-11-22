Shelton Capital Management Sells 126 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,266.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $472,871.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,623.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,803 shares of company stock worth $946,581 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

