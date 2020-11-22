Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,492 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,978,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 966,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 90,274.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,270,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

