Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,794 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 1,035,417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after buying an additional 917,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after buying an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 944.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 275,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.