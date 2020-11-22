Shelton Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $210.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.32. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.