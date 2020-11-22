Shelton Capital Management Sells 242 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

NYSE RS opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

