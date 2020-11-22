Shelton Capital Management Sells 247 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the second quarter valued at about $282,740,000. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the second quarter valued at about $154,606,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,139,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,909 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreLogic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,339,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,066,000 after acquiring an additional 821,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CoreLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,280,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CLGX opened at $78.82 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

