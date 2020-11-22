Shelton Capital Management Sells 4,215 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,113,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $84.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

