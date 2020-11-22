Shelton Capital Management Takes $228,000 Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,374,000 after purchasing an additional 520,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Middleby by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 525,790 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,948,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,838,000.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.