Shelton Capital Management Takes $384,000 Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth $3,557,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter worth $11,881,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.99 per share, with a total value of $874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,764,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $187.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.75. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

