Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $158.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 246.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.