Short Interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Increases By 20.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

VNET has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 713,183 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 526,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. It offers hosting and related services which includes managed hosting services, interconnectivity services, and value-added services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.