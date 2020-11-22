Short Interest in Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Declines By 23.3%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,900 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 841,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of AERG opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of high-performance lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

