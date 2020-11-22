Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 30.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $29.21 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

BMWYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

