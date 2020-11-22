Short Interest in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Declines By 13.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 17,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at $15,587,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,801,893 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,613 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 984,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 511,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

