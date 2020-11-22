Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Decreases By 22.9%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROYMY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

