Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Increases By 29.4%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

TSUSF stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.51.

Tsuruha Company Profile

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

