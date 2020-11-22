Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Drops By 15.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,741,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $57.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.