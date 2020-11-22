Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Rises By 30.4%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 6,470,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

