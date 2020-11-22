Short Interest in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Grows By 13.9%

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YRCW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

