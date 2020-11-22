Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Grows By 20.3%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 784,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $4.03 on Friday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

