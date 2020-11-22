Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Grows By 20.3%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 784,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $4.03 on Friday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.
About Zovio
