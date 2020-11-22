Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.55.

TSE SIA opened at C$13.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.62 million and a P/E ratio of -59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.93. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of C$8.85 and a one year high of C$19.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.62%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

