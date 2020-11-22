Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) Announces $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Silvercorp Metals has raised its dividend payment by 237.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SVM opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.53. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.