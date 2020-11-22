Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (SVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In other Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.31, for a total transaction of C$226,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,686. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$336,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,428,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,935,813.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,059.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

