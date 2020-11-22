Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.92 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,661.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

