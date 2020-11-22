Smith Barney Citigroup Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to “Buy”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Terex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NYSE:TEX opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,955 shares of company stock valued at $77,253 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

