South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.40. South State also reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens began coverage on South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 111.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 164.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1,316.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 109.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

