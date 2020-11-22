Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans None Dividend of $0.37

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by 28.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

