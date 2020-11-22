Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

