SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19,004.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $19,004.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 585,049,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,973,254 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.