Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) (CVE:SPA) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) (CVE:SPA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.38. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 514,270 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

About Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (SPA.V) (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

