SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

KBE stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

