Sphere Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.83 million and $3,291.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,027.59 or 0.99672298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00030018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003162 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 12,817.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005570 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.