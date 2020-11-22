St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.13

St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.60. St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 200,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.84.

About St Peter Port Capital Limited (SPPC.L) (LON:SPPC)

St Peter Port Capital Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company primarily invests in unquoted companies, which are close to a liquidity event. It seeks to generate value by investing in growth companies shortly before an initial public offering (IPO) or other exit event. Its principal focus is on companies targeting the United Kingdom, the United States and Commonwealth stock markets although pre-IPO companies looking to float on other exchanges are also considered.

