Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stamps.com by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $500,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.11, for a total transaction of $333,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,728,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $177.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $325.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.37.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

