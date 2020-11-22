State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,735,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.74% of State Street worth $1,001,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $67.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

