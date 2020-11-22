State Street Corp Buys 26,952 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.37% of Dollar Tree worth $946,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.14.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

