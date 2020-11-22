State Street Corp Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State Street Corp lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,581,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,086,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

Shares of HSY opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

