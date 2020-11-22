State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,624,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,839,721 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.06% of Ventas worth $959,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 74.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

