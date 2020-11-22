State Street Corp Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.14% of Aptiv worth $1,026,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Aptiv by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV opened at $114.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.