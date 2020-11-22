State Street Corp Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Street Corp cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,506,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,355 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.73% of Cerner worth $1,051,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cerner by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

