State Street Corp Has $811.26 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.72% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $811,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $103.80 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

