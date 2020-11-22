State Street Corp Has $938.10 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.39% of ViacomCBS worth $938,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.