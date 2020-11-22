State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,332,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,717 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.91% of Cardinal Health worth $822,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,166 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,190,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,319,000 after acquiring an additional 659,447 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,093,000 after acquiring an additional 537,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,136,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,489,000 after acquiring an additional 478,280 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

