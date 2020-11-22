State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,043,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.95% of Healthpeak Properties worth $869,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

