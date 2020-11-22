State Street Corp Purchases 106,389 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 106,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $821,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,670 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $51,721,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,078 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.75.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $2,680,314.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

