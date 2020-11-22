State Street Corp Sells 107,060 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,060 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,051,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 140.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Marriott International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $119.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

