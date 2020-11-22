State Street Corp Sells 117,873 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.85% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $915,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 437,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,358,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

TTWO stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.56 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

